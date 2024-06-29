Is Kamala Harris The Answer To Joe Biden's Shortcomings? Poll Hints At Voter Sentiment Toward Possible Replacement Candidate

Loading... Loading...

Following Joe Biden’s stumbling debate performance, Democrats are reportedly in a state of panic, with some exploring alternatives to replace the 81-year-old as their presidential candidate.

Despite Biden’s campaign dismissing such suggestions, critics continue to openly question his ability to effectively challenge Donald Trump, whom they perceive as a significant threat to American democracy, reported The Guardian.

If Biden chooses not to run, his 59-year-old vice president and running mate, Kamala Harris, would be a natural successor.

However, her candidacy would face challenges, as she has encountered low approval ratings and would likely face competition from other candidates for the nomination.

Over the past three-and-a-half years, Kamala Harris’ historic vice presidency has been a divisive issue among Democrats.

Negative media coverage, including some stemming from her own actions, sexist and racist criticisms, and a complex policy portfolio have influenced public opinion of the former California senator.

Currently, approximately 50% of voters hold an unfavorable view of Harris, according to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average, which is similar to the roughly 40% who view her favorably, reflecting figures comparable to Biden’s ratings, the report added.

Harris’ staunch defense of abortion rights, a vital issue for Democrats, contrasts sharply with Biden’s recent debate stumble.

Following Thursday’s debate this week, where Biden awkwardly pivoted from attacking Trump on abortion bans to discussing immigration and a murder case in Georgia, Harris was quick to support him in subsequent CNN and MSNBC interviews.

She emphasized voters should consider Biden’s broader accomplishments over the past three-and-a-half years, acknowledging a slow start but asserting he finished strongly.

“I’m talking about the choice for November,” she said on CNN. “I’m talking about one of the most important elections in our collective lifetime.”

Biden’s age has always posed an electoral challenge, but his shaky debate performance surprised even his most loyal supporters. Speaking at a rally on Friday, Biden admitted his mistakes but maintained he remained the strongest candidate to defeat Trump.

Mounting concerns about Biden’s mental sharpness have intensified scrutiny of Harris, especially from the right. Republicans have portrayed Harris as a looming threat, with Nikki Haley cautioning during the GOP primary that voting for Biden meant endorsing “a President Harris,” The Guardian added.

