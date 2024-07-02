Locked Out Of Cybertruck, Driver Urges Improved Roadside Assistance and Manual Overrides: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Assures Fix

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk on Monday assured U.S. army veteran and YouTuber Lamar MK of a fix after his new Cybertruck refused to let him in.

What Happened: Lamar took to X on Sunday to flag that he was not able to get inside his Cybertruck or unplug it from a charging plug. The X user, also a Model Y SUV owner, took delivery of his Cybertruck merely months ago in May and wrapped it in a bright navy blue.

The user said in subsequent posts that he tried to jump the battery to no avail and though he called Tesla Roadside service, they couldn’t access it as the vehicle was completely offline.

“I think Tesla should partner with more companies so they can have proper roadside service team,” a visibly frustrated Lamar said in a video on X. He also urged other Cybertruck users to not close their vehicle doors until they take their kids out in case the vehicle loses power and locks the children in. Unlike other vehicles which have door handles or windows that one can break to remove the children, the Cybertruck has no door handles and the windows are made of armored glass, he noted.

“We'll get it fixed pronto,” Musk assured the user on X.

Soon after the CEO responded, Tesla service gained access to the vehicle frunk, diagnosed the problem, and started working on a fix, Lamar said.

“Tesla Found the issue with my Cybertruck! FIX is in Progress. Thanks Elon Musk!,” he wrote.

However, the Cybertruck owner has recommendations for Tesla in case of similar concerns in the future.

“While simplicity is important, I believe some manual fail-safes are essential. Tesla should consider reengineering the Cybertruck to include manual release cables for the tailgate and frunk, providing a backup method to open them if all other methods fail,” he said.

Why It Matters: Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck in November. It is unclear as to how many Cybertrucks have been delivered thus far, as the company does not provide model-wise delivery numbers.

The vehicles have not been without issues. Late last month, Tesla recalled over 11,000 Cybertrucks over concerns that its sail applique may come loose or detach from the vehicle while it is moving and nearly 12,000 Cybertrucks over concerns that their windshield wiper might stop working.

In April, Tesla recalled 3,878 Cybertrucks due to concerns of unintentional acceleration owing to the accelerator pedal pad on the affected vehicles dislodging and becoming trapped by the interior trim above the pedal.

"Will keep working to make your Cybertruck better," Tesla wrote on X via its Cybertruck handle on Sunday after acknowledging driver feedback and concerns on X regarding battery drain, lack of the company's full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance software, and incomplete software.

During Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in early June, Musk said that the company has touched a weekly production record of 1,300 Cybertrucks. The company is now ramping production further to touch 2,500 units per week by the end of the year with the aim to deliver 250,000 Cybertrucks a year starting in 2025.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock