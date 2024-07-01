Supreme Court Reverses Ruling On Donald Trump's Immunity Claim

Loading... Loading...

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has reversed a lower court’s ruling that denied former President Donald Trump’s claim to immunity from federal criminal charges tied to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

What Happened: The Supreme Court’s decision, which came on the final day of its term, has been the focus of intense scrutiny. The case primarily deals with the extent to which a president can claim immunity from prosecution, Reuters reported on Monday.

Trump, the Republican nominee for the upcoming U.S. election on Nov. 5, contended that he was immune from prosecution as he was serving as president when the alleged criminal acts took place. This claim was contested by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who argued that no individual is above the law.

Trump’s legal representatives had implored the justices to grant “absolute immunity” to former presidents for official acts carried out while in office, arguing that without such immunity, sitting presidents could be subjected to “blackmail and extortion” from political adversaries due to the threat of future prosecution.

Trump, 78, is the first former U.S. president to face criminal prosecution and the first to be convicted of a crime. The charges against him include conspiracy to defraud the United States, corrupt obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy against the right of Americans to vote. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Supreme Court’s decision follows roughly nine months of legal wrangling over the immunity issue. No trial date has been set due to the delays caused by the immunity dispute.

The “absolute immunity” sought by Trump would protect presidents from criminal liability for acts such as bribery, treason, sedition, murder, and election subversion, according to a lawyer for the special counsel’s office.

The court’s decision on immunity comes 20 weeks after Trump sought relief from the Supreme Court. The timeline of the court’s ruling likely does not leave enough time for Smith to try Trump on federal election subversion charges and for a jury to reach a verdict before voters head to the polls.

Why It Matters: In an interview with Time, Trump had previously discussed the potential prosecution of President Joe Biden and his family, contingent on the Supreme Court's decision on presidential immunity. He hinted at the possibility of Biden being prosecuted for "20 different acts," accusing him of mishandling situations in Afghanistan and Ukraine, and causing disorder at the U.S. border.

Trump also experienced a series of political triumphs this week, following President Joe Biden‘s lackluster performance in their inaugural debate and two positive Supreme Court rulings.

