Elon Musk Calls Out New Yorker Piece Criticizing Joe Biden: 'So Many Dem Knives In Biden's Back Right Now, He's Basically A Pincushion'

In a tweet on Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed criticism over the Democratic Party’s continued support for President Joe Biden, likening him to a “pincushion.”

What Happened: On Sunday, Musk took to social media platform X to share his thoughts on the current presidential race.

He retweeted a post by The New Yorker, which contained a link to an article by the publication’s editor, David Remnick, criticizing Biden’s insistence on remaining the Democratic candidate.

Musk added his own commentary, stating, “Even Remnick is knifing Biden! There are so many Dem knives in Biden's back right now, he's basically a pincushion.”

The tweet came amidst growing criticism of Biden within his own party, with Musk’s comments highlighting the increasing dissent.

The billionaire entrepreneur also shared his thoughts on a tweet by Tucker Carlson about the president. Carlson’s tweet, which featured a video of him addressing an audience and was posted on Saturday, touched on the president’s perceived dementia “as seen from 10,000 miles away.”

Musk responded to Carlson by stating that the video “makes a good point about democracy.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s tweet underscores the growing divide within the Democratic party over Biden’s leadership. The Tesla CEO’s comments reflect the sentiments of many within the party who believe that Biden’s continued candidacy could be detrimental to the party’s chances in the upcoming elections.

Furthermore, Musk’s criticism of Biden could potentially influence public opinion and further intensify the ongoing debate within the party.

