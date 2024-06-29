Ex-Trump Aide Says She Feels 'Duped' By Team Biden After Debate Performance: 'I Feel Like I've Been Told This Guy's Doing Gymnastics'

Loading... Loading...

Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director, has expressed her disappointment with President Joe Biden’s debate performance. She has called for Biden to step aside and make way for a more capable candidate.

What Happened: On Friday, Griffin, who is now a host on “The View,” voiced her concerns about Biden’s performance in the debate on the ABC daytime talk show. She said that she felt “duped” by the White House’s portrayal of Biden’s capabilities, reported The Hill.

A former Trump administration official, Griffin criticized Biden’s performance, saying it was “stunningly worse than I expected.”

“I feel duped,” she said, adding, “I feel like I've been told this guy's doing gymnastics.”

She also noted that Biden’s performance overshadowed Trump’s behavior during the debate. “Biden has been running on Donald Trump as a threat to democracy. He's a threat to our values. I agree with him on that. Donald Trump is a threat to American democracy,” she told her fellow “The View” co-hosts, adding that Biden “needs to put country before his own ambition, and he needs to step aside and pass the baton.”

Why It Matters: The first 2024 presidential debate between Biden and Trump was widely criticized, with Biden struggling to articulate his points. A flash poll even named Trump the winner of the debate.

Following Thursday’s debate and into Friday morning, names such as Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, and Gavin Newsom were trending in the news and on social media as potential replacements for Biden.

Meanwhile, Biden has acknowledged his tepid performance and highlighted his commitment to truth-telling in a rally in North Carolina. He said, “Folks, I don’t walk as easily as I used to, I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to, I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth.”

