Taiwan President Lai Ching-Te Calls Autocracy 'Evil' After Chinese Threats Of Death Penalty For Separatists

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has condemned autocracy as “evil” following China‘s threats to impose the death penalty on separatists.

What Happened: On Monday, President Lai Ching-te, who took office last month, responded to China’s recent threats by asserting that democracy is not a crime, and autocracy is the real “evil,” reported Reuters.

He also called on China to acknowledge the existence of the Republic of China and engage in dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected government.

“I want to stress: democracy is not a crime; it’s autocracy that is the real evil. China has absolutely no right to sanction Taiwan’s people just because of the positions they hold. What’s more, China has no right to go after Taiwan people’s rights across borders,” he said.

China has been openly critical of Lai, labeling him a “separatist” and conducting military exercises following his inauguration.

Despite China’s new legal guidelines to penalize those supporting Taiwan’s formal independence, Lai emphasized that Chinese courts have no jurisdiction over the democratically governed island.

Lai also highlighted the recent surge in Chinese military flights near Taiwan and the upcoming Han Kuang war games, which aim to simulate actual combat due to the escalating “enemy threat” from China.

Why It Matters: The conflict over Taiwan has been a focal point in international relations, particularly between the U.S. and China. Recently, the two nations held their first informal nuclear talks in five years, with Taiwan being a primary topic. During the March discussions, Chinese representatives assured their U.S. counterparts that they would not resort to nuclear threats over Taiwan.

Earlier this month, President Lai commemorated the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, emphasizing the importance of countering authoritarianism with freedom. This stance aligns with his recent condemnation of China’s autocratic threats.

In May, U.S. and Chinese defense ministers met for the first time since 2022, discussing Taiwan among other issues. This meeting was seen as a potential easing of tensions, although the recent threats from China suggest otherwise.

This also comes at a time when Taiwan is facing internal challenges. Thousands of protesters gathered in Taipei last month as opposition lawmakers attempted to pass controversial legislation that could undermine President Lai’s authority. This internal strife adds another layer of complexity to Taiwan’s political landscape.

