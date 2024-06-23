Tim Mellon Donates $50M To Trump, Elon Musk Criticizes Biden's Internet Plan, Russia Prisoner Swap Talks And More: Top Political Updates This Week

Loading... Loading...

The weekend was rife with political drama, from billionaire donations to presidential criticisms, privacy concerns, international negotiations, and election polls. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Tim Mellon’s $50M Donation To Trump Campaign

Timothy “Tim” Mellon, a billionaire member of the renowned American banking family, reportedly donated $50 million to a group supporting former President Donald Trump, a day after Trump’s conviction for falsifying business records. Mellon’s total contributions to the Make America Great Again Inc. group now stand at $75 million over the past year. He has also donated $25 million to a super PAC supporting independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Elon Musk Criticizes Biden’s Internet Plan

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk slammed the Biden administration’s $42.5 billion rural high-speed internet plan as an “outrageous waste of taxpayer money.” Musk’s criticism came in response to a media report that revealed the plan’s failure to provide connectivity nearly three years after its inception. Musk suggested that “some people” should lose their jobs over the program’s lack of results.

DeSantis’ Email Controversy

Florida’s Department of Health recently sent an email to nearly 700,000 medical marijuana patients, praising Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for his achievements. However, the email did not mention medical marijuana, leading to privacy concerns and accusations of information misuse among the recipients.

Russia-US Talks Over Detained WSJ Reporter

The Kremlin confirmed that discussions with the U.S. are underway regarding a potential prisoner exchange involving Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is currently detained in Russia on espionage charges. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the need for confidentiality in these discussions.

Trump’s Polling Woes

A recent poll shows that 32% of Independent voters are less likely to support former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election following his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Trump awaits sentencing on July 11.

