Trump Skips Debate Prep, Hits Washington D.C. And Philadelphia On Campaign Trail Ahead Of Biden Face-Off: Report

Former President Donald Trump, continuing his trend of avoiding traditional debate preparation, plans to spend his final Saturday before his first direct confrontation with President Joe Biden on the campaign trail.

On Saturday afternoon, Trump will speak to Christian conservatives in Washington, DC, followed by a campaign rally in Philadelphia, a crucial battleground, later in the day, reported CNN.

The consecutive public appearances highlight a sharp contrast with Biden's preparation for the first of two debates.

Biden and his team are at Camp David this weekend, meticulously reviewing briefing materials and conducting mock debates as he prepares intensively for his pivotal encounters with Trump.

While Trump has engaged in informal briefing sessions with advisers and allies, he has maintained a busy campaign schedule. Recently, he rallied in Racine, Wisconsin, on Tuesday and attended a fundraiser in Ohio on Thursday.

Trump's campaign is emphasizing the contrast between the preparation styles of the two candidates, CNN added.

“While Joe Biden's advisors force him to hide away at Camp David for some much-needed rest, President Trump is keeping up with his busy campaign schedule,” Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said.

Trump’s rally in Philadelphia on Saturday evening is his fourth appearance in Pennsylvania this year, intensifying the competition for this crucial battleground.

The Trump campaign aims to highlight differences between Biden and his home state, focusing on issues like inflation and crime to criticize the president.

“The great people of Pennsylvania are feeling the effects of Biden's failed policies where it hurts the most – their wallets,” the Trump campaign said in a statement announcing the rally.

