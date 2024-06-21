ChatGPT With 'PhD-Level Intelligence'? Top OpenAI Executive Says It's Possible In 'Couple Of Years' While Admitting AI Models In Its Labs Are Not Much More Advanced Than GPT-4o

Loading... Loading...

OpenAI’s chief technology officer, Mira Murati, has predicted the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence capabilities, foreseeing “PhD-level intelligence” for specific tasks in the next “couple of years.”

What Happened: During a conversation hosted by Dartmouth Engineering which was posted on YouTube, Murati, an alumna, discussed the AI behind ChatGPT and DALL-E, as well as ongoing safety and ethical considerations.

When asked about the progression of ChatGPT’s intelligence, Murati stated, “These systems are already human-level in specific tasks, and of course in a lot of tasks, they’re not.”

See Also: AI Adoption A ‘Do Or Die’ Moment For Companies, Says SandboxAQ CEO: ‘There’s Going To Be Winners And Losers’

She went on to say that models like GPT-3 exhibit intelligence akin to that of a toddler. In contrast, systems like GPT-4 demonstrate intelligence comparable to that of a smart high school student.

“And then in the next couple of years, we’re looking at PhD-level intelligence for specific tasks. So things are changing and improving pretty rapidly,” Murati added.

Earlier, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called GPT-4 the “d**best model” people will have to ever use again.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: In another interview, Murati said that the AI models that OpenAI has in their labs are not significantly more advanced than those available to the public.

“The most recent thing we did was the release of GPT-4o, which is our omni model. We made it accessible to everyone for free,” she stated then, adding, “Inside the labs, we have these capable models and they’re not that far ahead from what the public has access to for free.”

Last month, OpenAI introduced a more efficient and cost-effective version of its AI model, GPT-4, called GPT-4o. This model, trained on extensive internet data, is designed to handle text, audio, and images in real-time more effectively.

Earlier this month, OpenAI’s partnership with Apple Inc. to integrate ChatGPT into iPhones came under scrutiny. Murati defended OpenAI’s position against Elon Musk’s “creepy spyware” accusation, highlighting the startup’s commitment to user privacy.

Last year in November, Murati’s leadership was instrumental when she was named interim CEO following Sam Altman’s unexpected departure. Altman eventually came back to the company and Murati went back to being CTO.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Qualcomm Stock Surges With Samsung Partnership For Galaxy S25: What’s Driving The Growth?

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock