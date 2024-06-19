MKBHD Backs Former NASA Engineer Mark Rober's Call For Apple To Create A DSLR With Smartphone Software: 'I'm Right There With You'

Loading... Loading...

Mark Rober, a former engineer at both NASA and Apple Inc. AAPL, proposed that Apple should consider developing a DSLR camera equipped with smartphone software. His suggestion received a nod from renowned tech reviewer Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Rober took to X to express his wish for Apple or any other smartphone manufacturer to create a DSLR camera with their existing software and a high-quality lens. He asked, “Is that just too niche for their scale? What am I missing @MKBHD?”

Brownlee, who is a prominent tech reviewer and YouTuber, responded, “Man I'm right there with you,” indicating his agreement with Rober’s idea. Rober then acknowledged Brownlee’s previous request to Apple for a mirrorless camera in 2019, suggesting that Brownlee was ahead of him in this line of thought.

See Also: Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Backs Satya Nadella, Brad Smith Amid Ongoing Federal Investigation Over Security Concerns: ‘…Doing A Great Job There’

Why It Matters: Rober’s suggestion comes at a time when Apple is making significant strides in the camera technology space. In March, it was reported that Apple was exploring the possibility of integrating multiple cameras into flexible devices, which could allow for the capture of 3D or panoramic images by bending the device.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly considering partnerships with Japanese firms like Canon to enhance the capabilities of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. This collaboration aims to deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience through high-quality displays.

Moreover, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently engaged in a blind ranking of iconic Apple products during an interview with MKBHD. Cook compared the task to choosing between “your favorite nieces or nephews,” highlighting the company’s diverse and innovative product lineup.

Read Next: Google Engineer Says Sam Altman-Led OpenAI Set Back AI Research Progress By 5-10 Years: ‘LLMs Have Sucked The Oxygen Out Of The Room’

Image Via Shutterstock