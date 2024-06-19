Kim Jong Un Welcomes Russian President In Pyongyang With Grand Celebrations, Extends Support For Kremlin Amid War With Ukraine

Loading... Loading...

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has extended his full support for Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. This support was expressed during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang.

What Happened: Putin was welcomed with enthusiastic crowds and grand ceremonies in Pyongyang on Wednesday. The Russian President and Kim then proceeded to the Kumsusan Palace for summit discussions, Reuters reported.

Putin expressed his appreciation for the consistent support from North Korea for Russian policy, including its actions in Ukraine. Kim, on the other hand, stated that North Korea-Russia relations are entering a period of “new high prosperity” and expressed his intention to strengthen strategic communication with Russia amid rapidly changing global situations.

North Korea “expresses full support and solidarity to the Russian government, army and people in carrying out a special military operation in Ukraine to protect sovereignty, security interests, as well as territorial integrity,” Kim reportedly said.

As per Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, Wednesday’s agenda includes a gala concert, state reception, honor guards, document signings and a media statement.

Why It Matters: Putin’s visit to Pyongyang, his first in 24 years, is likely to reshape the decades-long relations between Russia and North Korea, especially at a time when both nations face international isolation. This meeting comes on the heels of concerns expressed by South Korea and the United States over the potential strengthening of military ties between North Korea and Russia.

Western nations have been seeking a new entity to oversee North Korea's adherence to international sanctions after Russia vetoed a UN panel that overlooked Kim‘s country.

Furthermore, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has previously criticized Russia and China for protecting North Korea from sanctions, following Russia's veto and China's abstention from renewing a U.N. panel that monitors sanctions against North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

