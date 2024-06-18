Trump Is Now Singing A Different Tune: Goes From Calling Cream City 'Horrible' To 'I Love Milwaukee'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has made a complete U-turn on his recent “horrible” remark about Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as he praised the city just weeks before it hosts the Republican National Convention.

What Happened: Trump, during a rally in Racine, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, expressed his love for Milwaukee, the state’s largest city, reported the Associated Press. This comes after Trump was reported to have used the word “horrible” in a closed-door meeting with Republicans in the U.S. House.

Trump’s allies suggested that he was referring to crime and voter fraud in the city. Wisconsin is a crucial battleground state that could determine the outcome of the 2024 presidential race. Trump, who narrowly won the state in 2016, lost it to Joe Biden in 2020. Both campaigns are focusing heavily on the state this year.

Trump’s rally in Racine had a festive atmosphere, with country music, American flags, and families enjoying the warm weather. Trump used the platform to criticize Biden’s immigration policies and his administration’s plans to grant permanent residency and citizenship to certain spouses of U.S. citizens without legal status.

“I love Milwaukee," said the former president at the rally, according to the report.

Trump labeled this move as “an attack on American democracy” and reiterated his stance on the record number of immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

Why It Matters: Trump’s change in tone towards Milwaukee is noteworthy, especially after the city’s Mayor, Cavalier Johnson, fiercely defended it following Trump’s initial criticism. Wisconsin’s political significance as a battleground state in the 2024 presidential election adds weight to Trump’s recent praise of the city.

Trump’s rally in Racine also saw strong support from the local community, with many attendees expressing concerns about the economy under the Biden administration. This reflects the ongoing debate about the impact of the current administration’s policies on the lives of everyday Americans.

Despite the close race, recent polls suggest that Biden has gained support from independent voters after Trump’s legal troubles. This shift in voter sentiment could have implications for the upcoming election.

