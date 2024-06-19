Xi Jinping Says US Trying To Trick China Into Invading Taiwan: 'They Are Having A Pipe Dream And Would Shoot Themselves In The Foot' (UPDATED)

Loading... Loading...

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a comment from a spokesperson of the European Commission.

In a recent development, China’s President Xi Jinping has reportedly accused the U.S. of attempting to provoke China into invading Taiwan, in a conversation with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

What Happened: Xi reportedly made these allegations during a meeting with von der Leyen in April 2023, Financial Times reported on Tuesday, based on information from anonymous sources. The Chinese leader claimed that the U.S. was trying to trick China into a military confrontation with Taiwan, but he would not fall into this trap. This is the first known instance of Xi making such a claim to a foreign leader.

Xi’s comments provide insight into his perspective on the Taiwan issue, which remains a major point of contention in U.S.-China relations. The Chinese leader has also reportedly issued similar warnings to his domestic officials.

A spokesperson of the European Commission declined to comment on the reported conversation between Xi and von der Leyen but urged peace and stability between China and Taiwan through dialogue.

“The EU has a direct interest in preserving status quo in the Taiwan Strait. We are concerned by China's military activities that change the status quo. We oppose any unilateral action that change the status quo by force or coercion,” the spokesperson said.

“We support all efforts to maintain stability and the status quo in the strait and we are firmly committed to the EU's One China Policy. All parties should exercise restraint and avoid any unilateral actions that may further escalate cross-strait tensions.”

The White House has yet to respond to queries sent by Benzinga.

Why It Matters: These revelations come amid heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait, following the inauguration of Lai Ching-te as Taiwan’s new president in May. Beijing has responded with significant military exercises around the island, labeling Lai as a “dangerous separatist”.

The U.S. and Taiwan have been reportedly conducting undisclosed joint exercises in the Pacific. This move came in response to escalating threats from Xi Jinping's Chinese military.

Following the inauguration of new Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, China conducted two days of war games around the island. Taiwan slammed China for attempting to establish a "new normal" through persistent military exercises and other aggressive actions.

Moreover, the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee has the authority to declare war if Beijing attacks Taiwan without provocation, according to Michael McCaul, the committee chairman.

