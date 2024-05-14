US And Taiwan Engage In Covert Joint Naval Exercises Amid Rising Threats From Xi Jinping's Army: Report

Loading... Loading...

In a move signaling increased military cooperation, the U.S. and Taiwan navies reportedly conducted undisclosed joint exercises in the Pacific last month. This development comes in response to escalating threats from Xi Jinping’s Chinese military.

What Happened: These unconfirmed drills took place in the Western Pacific, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The sources, who requested anonymity, indicated that the exercises incorporated “multiple military assets.”

Termed unofficially as “unplanned sea encounters,” the drills suggest a tacit understanding between both nations to portray the exercises as coincidental encounters.

“It’s like I am dining in this restaurant and you also happen to be here,” one source said.

Around half a dozen navy ships from both sides, including frigates and supply and support vessels, were involved in the days-long exercises. The drills were centered on “basic” operations such as communications, refueling, and resupply.

The Pentagon and Chinese Defense Ministry have not responded on the matter.

Why It Matters: Amid almost daily Chinese incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and drills by Chinese forces near the island, the U.S. and Taiwan have been bolstering their military cooperation in recent years. However, due to China’s opposition to any military contacts between Washington and Taipei, such engagements are often kept under wraps and not officially confirmed.

These exercises are vital to ensure that the two militaries can operate together during emergencies, as per another source. The source further stated that the two navies also practiced various tactical maneuvers, including searching for underwater targets.

Despite U.S. backing for Taiwan’s participation in global organizations and continued security assistance, Taiwan’s leadership has emphasized the importance of self-strengthening. This comes amid concerns over China’s disinformation campaigns during Taiwan's national elections.

