Secret Service Member Robbed At Gunpoint During Biden's California Visit: Report

A U.S. Secret Service member was robbed at gunpoint in Tustin, Calif., during President Joe Biden‘s recent visit to the state.

What Happened: The Secret Service member was returning from a work assignment late Saturday when an armed robbery occurred, prompting them to fire their service weapon, according to Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, reported The Hill.

The incident took place during Biden’s visit to California for a Los Angeles fundraiser. The Secret Service employee was unharmed, and it is unclear if the suspect was hit. The suspect and the vehicle have not been located as of Monday afternoon, according to the Tustin Police Department.

The police are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspects, who were seen leaving the area in a 2004-2005 silver Infinity. The Secret Service employee’s bag was stolen at gunpoint during the incident, and some of their belongings were later recovered by the police.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is currently no known threat to the public, as per the police. The incident was first reported by Scripps News.

