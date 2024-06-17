What's Going On With Celsius Holdings Stock Today?

Loading... Loading...

Celsius Holdings Inc CELH shares are trading lower Monday. Roth MKM lowered its price target from $96 to $87.

What Happened: Roth MKM analyst Sean McGowan maintained Celsius Holdings with a Buy rating on Monday, but cut the firm’s price target from $96 to $87.

The price target change follows several downward analyst revisions from last week, citing an inventory reduction from PepsiCo Inc PEP.

Here’s a look at all of the analyst updates from last week:

Morgan Stanley analyst Eric Serotta maintained Celsius with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $75 to $68.

Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan maintained Celsius with a Buy and lowered the price target from $95 to $85.

Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli maintained Celsius with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $85 to $83.

Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained Celsius with a Buy and lowered the price target from $104 to $98.

TD Cowen analyst Vivien Azer maintained Celsius with a Buy and lowered the price target from $95 to $85.

CEO John Fieldly and CFO Jarrod Langhans participated in a fireside chat at the annual Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference last week.

CELH Price Action: Celsius shares were down 3.49% at $57.76 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

