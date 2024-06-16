Trump's Niece Slams Ex-President, Edward Snowden On Covert US Military Operation Against China, DeSantis Criticizes Cannabis Legalization And More: This Week In Politics

Loading... Loading...

The week was filled with political drama, international tensions, and controversial statements. From Mary Trump‘s critique of media coverage of her uncle’s rally to President Joe Biden’s dig at his predecessor’s social media habits, the news cycle was anything but dull. China’s call for the US to reconsider its nuclear stance added to the global tension, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis‘ comments on cannabis legalization stirred up controversy. Lastly, Edward Snowden’s reaction to a covert US military operation against China during the COVID-19 pandemic added another layer to the week’s news.

Trump’s Niece Criticizes Media Coverage Of Ex-President’s Rally

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, criticized the media’s portrayal of her uncle’s rally in Las Vegas. She expressed her concerns on her Nerd Avengers program, stating that the media’s role should not be to make Trump palatable to those who aren’t watching the rallies. Danielle Moodie, a media personality who participated in the show, agreed with Mary Trump’s sentiments. Read the full article here.

Biden Mocks Trump’s Social Media Habits

President Joe Biden took a jab at his predecessor, Donald Trump, and his social media platform, Truth Social. In a tweet, Biden mocked Trump’s late-night rants on Truth Social and asserted his ability to answer questions that Trump can’t. Read the full article here.

China Calls For US To Reconsider Nuclear Stance

China has urged the United States to reconsider its nuclear stance and reduce its arsenal. This comes after Pranay Vaddi, senior director for arms control disarmament and non-proliferation at the National Security Council, suggested that the US might need to increase its nuclear arsenal to counter threats from Russia, China, and North Korea. Read the full article here.

DeSantis Criticizes Cannabis Legalization Amendment

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the proposed constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis. He argued that if the amendment is approved, marijuana would be pervasive throughout Florida. DeSantis also expressed his disbelief at the Florida Supreme Court’s approval of the amendment. Read the full article here.

Snowden Reacts To US Military Operation Against China

Edward Snowden, the renowned whistleblower, reacted to a Reuters report revealing a covert US military operation to counter China's influence in the Philippines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The operation involved the creation of fake social media accounts to spread doubt about the safety of China's aid, including vaccines. Read the full article here.

