Trump's Birthday Speech On Tax Cuts, Immigrants Raises Eyebrows: 'Our Country Has Never Been In Danger Like It Is In Danger Right Now'

Donald Trump used his 78th birthday celebration on Friday to pledge deeper tax cuts should he win the upcoming U.S. election on Nov. 5.

He also made ambiguous forecasts about potential future attacks on U.S. soil following the arrest of Tajik nationals suspected of having ties to ISIS, Reuters reported.

ISIS, or the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. government.

Addressing thousands of supporters at a convention center in West Palm Beach, Florida, the Republican candidate pledged to continue reducing the corporate tax rate that he had previously lowered during his presidency.

Additionally, he promised to deliver tax relief to the middle class.

Trump, engaged in a tight rematch with President Joe Biden, did not offer detailed specifics.

During his presidency, Trump reduced the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% and introduced various other tax cuts set to expire next year, Reuters added.

“I want to make them permanent, and then I’m going to reduce taxes by still more,” Trump said, without presenting a strategy to make up for the potential reduction in revenue. “I want to get it down still further, and especially for the middle income people.”

Trump, known for his tough stance on immigration during his administration, also reiterated his criticism of Biden’s efforts to reduce illegal crossings into the U.S.

He pointed to the recent arrests of eight individuals from Tajikistan in New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

According to a source familiar with the investigation, these individuals were suspected of having ties to the extremist group ISIS, Reuters added.

“Our country has never been in danger like it is in danger right now,” Trump claimed, adding, without providing evidence, that thousands of terrorists were entering the United States. “Our country is going to pay a steep price for many, many years.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock