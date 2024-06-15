Biden Camp Mocks Trump For His 'Accomplishments' As Ex-President Celebrates Birthday: 'Our Early Gift For Your 79th: Making Sure You Are Never President Again'

Loading... Loading...

As former President Donald Trump celebrated his 78th birthday, the Joe Biden campaign took the opportunity to highlight his controversial moments and legal issues.

What Happened: On Friday, the Biden campaign released a list of 78 “accomplishments” of Trump, which included his legal troubles and controversial moments from his time in office, reported The Hill.

The list featured Trump’s felony convictions in New York, business struggles, his handling of the Charlottesville white nationalist rally, his call for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues.

James Singer, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, said, “Happy birthday, Donald. You're a crook, a failure, a fraud, and a threat to our democracy, economy, rights, and future. On behalf of America, our early gift for your 79th: Making sure you are never President again.”

As per the report, Trump was set to mark his birthday with an appearance at a Club 47 USA event held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida.

Why It Matters: The 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be a closely contested race. Age has become a significant issue in the upcoming election, with President Biden, who is 81, and Trump representing the two oldest major party candidates to run against each other.

Meanwhile, despite his recent conviction, the former President still holds a slight lead over Biden, according to a New York Times/Siena poll published last week. However, his lead has narrowed, and Trump has lost a small portion of his potential supporters following his conviction.

Traders on Polymarket, a cryptocurrency-based prediction platform, are also betting heavily on a decisive win for Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

