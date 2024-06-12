Antony Blinken Says Netanyahu Backs Cease-Fire Plan: Turning Point In Israel-Hamas Conflict?

Loading... Loading...

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his support for a cease-fire proposal during a meeting in Jerusalem.

What Happened: Blinken stated that Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to the cease-fire plan during their meeting, which took place on Monday night, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Blinken also noted that a response from Hamas to a United Nations Security Council resolution backing the cease-fire was a "hopeful sign." However, he emphasized that the final decision from Hamas leadership in Gaza is crucial.

Later on Tuesday, Hamas announced it had delivered its response, seeking some modifications. The Washington Post reported that the group requested reassurances about the end of the war.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. is evaluating Hamas’s response. He mentioned that the U.S. assumes Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has approved the response but did not provide further details.

Efforts to mediate the conflict have been ongoing, with involvement from Qatar, Egypt, and the US. President Joe Biden presented a three-phase peace plan on May 31, which includes a cease-fire and withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza as the first phase.

During a stop in Jordan on Tuesday, Blinken pledged over $400 million in U.S. assistance for Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and the broader region. The announcement was made at an event hosted by Jordan's King Abdullah II at the Dead Sea resort town.

Why It Matters: The United Nations Security Council has endorsed a ceasefire proposal between Israel and Hamas, initiated by President Biden, aiming to end the eight-month-long conflict. Hamas welcomed the resolution, expressing readiness to work with mediators on implementing the plan's principles. The resolution, which the Security Council voted on, saw 14 members in favor, with Russia abstaining.

Blinken’s comments appear amid his scheduled visit to Egypt and Israel, aiming to push for a Gaza ceasefire. This marks his eighth trip to the region since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, leading to the bloodiest episode in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in decades.

A senior Hamas official has urged the United States to exert pressure on Israel to halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Image via Shutterstock