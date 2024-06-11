UN Security Council Backs Biden's Ceasefire Proposal To End Israel-Hamas Conflict

Loading... Loading...

The United Nations Security Council has endorsed a ceasefire proposal between Israel and Hamas, initiated by President Joe Biden, aiming to end the eight-month-long conflict.

What Happened: The U.N. Security Council on Monday supported a U.S.-drafted resolution for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The proposal, outlined by President Joe Biden, urged Palestinian militants to accept the deal.

Hamas welcomed the resolution, expressing readiness to work with mediators on implementing the plan’s principles. The resolution, which was voted on by the Security Council, saw 14 members in favor, with Russia abstaining.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated, “Today we voted for peace,” following the vote. The resolution calls for both parties to implement the ceasefire terms without delay.

Algeria, the sole Arab member of the council, supported the resolution, believing it could lead to an immediate and lasting ceasefire. Algeria’s U.N. Ambassador Amar Bendjama emphasized the hope it offers to Palestinians.

However, Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia criticized the resolution for lacking specific details on Israel’s commitments. Despite this, Russia did not block the resolution, acknowledging its support from the Arab world.

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan was present but did not address the council. Senior Israeli U.N. diplomat Reut Shapir Ben Naftaly reiterated Israel’s goals in Gaza, blaming Hamas for prolonging the conflict.

Why It Matters: The ceasefire resolution comes amid heightened tensions and international efforts to resolve the conflict. Just hours before the vote, a senior Hamas official urged the United States to pressure Israel to end the war in Gaza, ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken‘s visit to the region.

Additionally, the U.N. General Assembly recently voted to grant Palestine new rights and privileges, although it remains a non-member observer state. This move, supported by Arab and Palestinian representatives, reflects the ongoing international focus on the Israel-Palestine issue.

Furthermore, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently added Israel and Hamas to a global list of offenders for violations against children, highlighting the severe humanitarian impact of the conflict.

Image via Shutterstock