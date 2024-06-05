Hunter Biden's Ex-Girlfriend Testifies About His Crack Cocaine Use At Gun Trial: 'He Would Want To Smoke As Soon As He Woke Up'

Loading... Loading...

Hunter Biden‘s former girlfriend, Zoe Kestan, has testified about his extensive crack cocaine consumption at luxury hotels during the trial. The trial is focused on proving whether Biden lied about his drug addiction to purchase a gun illegally.

What Happened: Kestan, who was in a relationship with Biden, disclosed that he would frequently use crack cocaine at prestigious hotels, including the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, in the months leading up to his 2018 gun purchase. She also mentioned his morning routine of smoking crack upon waking up, as reported by Reuters on Sunday.

“He would want to smoke as soon as he woke up,” said Kestan. She also described encounters with a “scary” drug dealer.

The trial is the first of a U.S. president’s child. Prosecutors are aiming to demonstrate that Biden knowingly provided false information about his drug use on screening documents when he bought a revolver in October 2018.

Kathleen Buhle, Biden’s ex-wife, also testified, detailing how she discovered his drug use. Prosecutors plan to call Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother, Beau Biden, as a witness.

Biden, 54, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges. These include failing to disclose his use of illegal drugs when he purchased the gun and illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days.

Why It Matters: The trial began in June, amid President Joe Biden‘s reelection campaign. The trial could potentially overshadow his campaign, as it is the first of a U.S. president’s child. The trial could last up to nine days, with a separate trial on tax charges against Biden in California tentatively set to begin later in June.

In April, a federal judge in Delaware rejected Biden’s assertion of being targeted for political reasons and other arguments, upholding the gun case against him. The judge dismissed defense attempts to halt Biden’s prosecution, who faces charges of falsifying his drug use in a 2018 gun purchase application to buy a firearm he retained for approximately 11 days.

