Will Your iPhone Support New Apple Intelligence Features? Here's What You Need To Know

Apple Inc. AAPL came out all guns blazing with its suite of AI-powered features, called Apple Intelligence. The list includes some important improvements like supercharged Siri, image editing features, text-related enhancements, and more.

However, there is a catch. Not every one of these features will be available for all iPhone 15 users.

The Catch: According to the Tim Cook-led company, the new Apple Intelligence features require the A17 Pro chip at least.

Only the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max use the A17 Pro chip, while the more affordable iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus still use the older A16 Bionic chip.

This could be a dealbreaker for you if you want those new Apple Intelligence features but don't have the 15 Pro iPhone models.

One of the reasons for this is that these AI features are processed on-device, and require more resources than what the non-Pro iPhones have.

Apple Intelligence is also supported on iPads and Macs powered by M1 and later chips.

Top Apple Intelligence Features Exclusive To iPhone 15 Pro

Supercharged Siri

New Siri | Photo courtesy: Apple

Among the biggest improvements thanks to Apple Intelligence is the new Siri, which is not just more powerful, Apple promises it now understands natural language better.

For example, if you've asked Siri about a place and then continue the conversation by saying something like, "Tell me how to get there," or just stumble for words, Siri can now understand what you want to say and get it right.

In addition to this, Siri now has on-screen awareness, allowing it to perform over 100 actions across several apps.

Lastly, if you're unsure how to use a certain feature on your iPhone, you can ask Siri about it and it will tell you what to do.

Rewrite Text

Text rewriting feature | Photo courtesy: Apple

Text-based abilities have been among the primary use cases of AI models like ChatGPT, and now, your iPhone 15 Pro will soon be able to do this on-device.

For instance, if you've written an email and are not sure if it's good enough, you can ask your iPhone to rewrite it.

This is a systemwide feature, which means it will be accessible across all Apple apps like Messages, Mail, Pages, and more.

Apple has also included tools like grammar check, sentence structure, and more to make sure you communicate effectively.

Genmoji

iPhone Genmoji | Photo courtesy: Apple

This feature will likely get the most traction, allowing users to accurately express themselves by generating emojis using text-based prompts.

Not just this, users will also be able to create ‘Genmojis’ of their friends and family, making chats more personalized than ever before.

Image Generation

Image generation | Photo courtesy: Apple

Apple has also added the ability to generate images with text prompts, a feature that is currently available with Dall-E, Midjourney, and other similar tools.

Users will be able to generate images across apps like Notes, Pages, and Keynotes. Apple has also announced a feature called "Image Playground" where users can generate new images within seconds. This feature has been integrated across Apple apps like Messages, and it will also be a standalone app of its own.

Photo Editing

The improved Photos app | Photo courtesy: Apple

Apple Intelligence brings some highly needed features to the Photos app, allowing users to remove distractions from their photos.

The memory feature also gets a custom text-to-music generator that adds a personal touch to your memories.

ChatGPT Integration

Apple OpenAI iPhone ChatGPT | Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Lastly, Apple is also integrating ChatGPT into iPhones. Users can just invoke Siri and once their query is entered, they can choose to send it to ChatGPT instead. For this, Apple is leveraging GPT-4o, giving users access to the latest AI model from OpenAI.

Photo by Thai Nguyen on Unsplash