UN Adds Israel, Hamas To Child Rights Violations List; Netanyahu To Address US Congress In July

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has added Israel’s military to a global list of offenders for committing violations against children in 2023.

A diplomatic source told Reuters that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad will also be added to the list. Russia, the Islamic State, al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, Afghanistan, Iraq, Myanmar, Somalia, Syria and Yemen are also on the list.

The global list is part of a report on children and armed conflict. Guterres is scheduled to submit the list to the U.N. Security Council on June 14.

This designation includes violations such as killing, maiming, sexual abuse, recruitment and attacking schools and hospitals.

Israel’s U.N. envoy, Gilad Erdan, condemned the decision as “shameful. Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned that decision will complicate Israel’s relations with the U.N.

Netanyahu’s Upcoming US Visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he would address the U.S. Congress on July 24.

During his visit to Washington, he plans to “present the truth” about Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, as stated by House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza, Tensions With Hezbollah Remain High

On Friday, Israel intensified its bombardment of central and southern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 28 Palestinians. Concurrently, Israeli tank forces advanced to the western edges of Rafah.

This escalation follows Thursday’s controversial airstrike on a Gaza school, which Israel claimed targeted Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters but, according to Palestinian sources, killed 40 people, including women and children.

The prolonged conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah has reached a precarious stage after more than eight months of hostilities linked to the Gaza war. Both sides have signaled a readiness for a broader confrontation, escalating fears of a more extensive regional conflict.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is scheduled to visit Israel and three Arab states next week. The U.S. is pushing for a deal to end the ongoing war in Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need for de-escalation.

Economic and Humanitarian Impact in Gaza

The economic situation in Gaza has deteriorated severely, with unemployment reaching nearly 80% since the conflict with Israel began in October.

According to the U.N. labor agency, the real GDP in the Palestinian territories has contracted by almost 33%, with Gaza experiencing an 83.5% contraction and the West Bank a 22.7% decrease.

Market Reactions

Israeli stocks, as tracked by the iShares Israel ETF EIS, fell 0.3% Friday, marking the fourth straight session of losses.

The drop in the dollar-denominated ETF was caused by a weakening in the value of the shekel, which fell exactly by 0.3%, also notching the fourth straight day of declines.

Oil prices, as tracked by the United States Oil Fund USO, were 0.4% lower.

