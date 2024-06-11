Grok-Investor Pierre Ferragu Plans To Put Apple's Newly Announced Genmoji To The 'Test' After Putting Elon Musk's AI-Chatbot Through The Same 'Benchmark'

Loading... Loading...

On Monday, at the WWDC 2024 keynote, Apple Inc. AAPL revealed a new artificial intelligence feature, “Apple Intelligence,” that enables users to create their custom emoji. Now, an investor in Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok, has decided to “test” this feature.

What Happened: The custom emoji, named “Genmoji,” allows users to generate a range of emoji based on their prompts. For example, the prompt “smiley relaxing wearing cucumbers” results in a yellow smiley face emoji with cucumbers over its eyes was shown during the keynote.