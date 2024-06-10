LinkedIn VP Aneesh Raman Stresses Importance Of Soft Skills In AI Era: '...Engaging With AI Is Not A Digital Skill Set. It's A Communication Skill Set'

Loading... Loading...

Aneesh Raman, vice president at LinkedIn, has highlighted the critical need for soft skills in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

What Happened: During a recent interview in Tokyo, Raman discussed that as AI continues to evolve, the economy is entering a new phase he terms the “relationship economy,” Nikkei Asia reported on Friday. This era will require workers to leverage uniquely human skills such as communication, empathy, and collaboration, which AI cannot replicate.

“Unless you are becoming an AI engineer, engaging with AI is not a digital skill set. It’s a communication skill set,” he said.

Raman cited Goldman Sachs as an example, noting their interest in hiring engineers with backgrounds in philosophy to incorporate ethics and morality in technology development.

Raman also pointed out that AI will drive innovation through collaboration, enabling diverse skill sets to work together for business success. He stressed the importance of agility, as AI will bring rapid changes across various sectors and countries.

According to Raman, continuous learning and adaptability are crucial for individuals, organizations, and economies to thrive in this new era. He acknowledged the challenges in constantly acquiring new skills but highlighted the significant opportunities that come with it.

Raman also noted that Japan’s work culture will need to evolve to be more responsive to employee sentiment and career growth opportunities. He believes that as AI adoption increases, Japan will quickly catch up with other regions.

Why It Matters: The emphasis on soft skills by LinkedIn’s Raman comes amid growing concerns about the impact of AI on the job market. A video featuring OpenAI engineer Brian Wu has sparked debate over AI’s potential to displace jobs. Wu admitted that AI companies are taking away jobs and that there is little that can be done to prevent this shift.

Additionally, a recent study revealed that many workers are uneasy about using AI in their roles due to fears of being perceived as lazy or fraudulent. The “2024 State of AI at Work” report found that over a quarter of respondents worry about negative perceptions of using AI tools.

Moreover, Elon Musk has shared his perspective on AI’s future impact on employment. During a conference in Paris, Musk suggested that AI could eventually eliminate the need for human labor, leading to a scenario where humans enjoy universal high income and no shortage of goods or services. He estimated an 80% chance that AI advancements will lead to such a future.

