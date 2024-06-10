Russian President To Visit North Korea For First Time In 24 Years To Meet Kim Jong Un Amid Ukraine Conflict: Report

Loading... Loading...

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to make rare visits to Kim Jong Un‘s North Korea and Vietnam in the coming weeks, according to reports.

What Happened: Putin’s visits to these two countries, both traditional security allies of Russia, are expected to take place soon, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The news was first reported by Vedomosti, a Russian newspaper.

The report cited a Russian diplomat who remained unnamed and did not specify the exact dates of the visits. The trip to North Korea would be Putin’s first since July 2000, potentially raising concerns among the U.S. and its allies about arms transfers that have allegedly supported Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

Putin’s visit to North Korea was arranged after an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a summit in Russia in September. The two leaders have a history of cooperation that has been a source of concern for the U.S. and its global partners.

Despite accusations from the U.S., South Korea, and others, both Russia and North Korea have denied the allegations of arms transfers. The potential value of this aid from Russia to North Korea is significant and could represent the most substantial boost to North Korea’s economy since Kim Jong Un took power.

The visit to Vietnam, a traditional ally of Russia dating back to the Soviet Union, is expected to have lower stakes. Russia has been a significant supplier of military aid to Vietnam, and the two countries have maintained strong relations, with Russia also being a key player in Vietnam’s energy sector.

Why It Matters: Putin’s upcoming visits to North Korea and Vietnam are significant in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The U.S. and its allies have been closely monitoring Russia’s relationships with these countries, especially in light of the accusations of arms transfers from North Korea to Russia.

These visits also come at a time when Putin’s daughters have been making public appearances, signaling a potential shift in Putin’s public image.

Additionally, Putin has recently criticized the U.S. judicial system for being manipulated by political opponents of former U.S. President Donald Trump, and warned of potential weapon transfers to strike Western targets.

