Edward Snowden Suggests EU Election Results Could Spell Trouble For Biden After Pro-War Politicians Harshly Punished: 'Perhaps Time To Give Peace A Chance'

Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor, hinted at potential trouble for President Joe Biden following the European Union election results.

What Happened: In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, Snowden said, “Pro-war politicians were just harshly punished in EU elections. Not a good sign for Biden. Perhaps time to give peace a chance.”

Why It Matters: The European Union election results have raised concerns. The results, as reported by Politico, showed a surge in far-right parties, leading to a political crisis in Paris and a period of reflection in Berlin.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a surprising move, dissolved the French parliament after Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally secured 31.5% of the popular vote, its best-ever result in a nationwide vote.

These results could have significant implications for the U.S. political landscape, especially with the 2024 presidential election on the horizon, according to Snowden.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump’s support has slightly declined following his recent conviction, yet he still maintains a lead over the incumbent Joe Biden, according to the latest polls.

