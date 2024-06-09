Trump Pitches Plan To Scrap Tax On Tips In Nevada Rally — Culinary Union Responds, 'Wild Campaign Promises From A Convicted Felon'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump proposed a plan to eliminate taxes on tips at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday. The move is seen as an attempt to win over service industry workers in a crucial swing state.

What Happened: Trump’s proposal, announced at his first campaign rally since his recent conviction in a New York hush money trial, was met with criticism from the influential Culinary Union in Nevada, CNN reported. The union dismissed the plan as “wild campaign promises from a convicted felon.”

Trump’s Nevada visit follows a series of high-profile events, including fundraisers in California and a campaign town hall in Arizona. His campaign and the Republican National Committee reportedly raised $27.5 million from these fundraisers.

See Also: Kohl’s Says No To Sponsoring RNC, But What Companies Are Signing On To The Event?

The former president’s visit to Nevada is strategically timed, as the campaign aims to redirect attention to his general election message following a seven-week criminal trial. During his visit, the Trump campaign also launched a new “Latino Americans for Trump” coalition, signaling a shift in Hispanic voter sentiment in the traditionally Democratic state.

Why It Matters: The proposal to eliminate taxes on tips comes at a time when the hospitality industry is grappling with a phenomenon known as ‘tipflation’. A recent Bankrate poll revealed that 60% of respondents were dissatisfied with the increasing requests for tips, with 35% considering the trend entirely excessive. This has led to a decrease in tips received, as customers increasingly resist the pressure.

Trump’s proposal could potentially alleviate this issue, especially in a state like Nevada, which was particularly hard hit by the pandemic due to its reliance on tourism and hospitality. The move could reportedly also play a crucial role in swaying Hispanic voters, who make up a significant portion of the state’s electorate.

Trump’s tax plan has also been a topic of interest, with a recent Benzinga article highlighting how wealthy households stand to benefit from his proposed $10-$12 trillion tax cuts. This, along with other policy proposals, could have a significant impact on the upcoming elections.

Read Next: Trump Could Face Life Incarceration If Defeated In 2024 Election, Former Federal Prosecutor Warns: ‘He Has An Appreciable Chance Of Dying In Prison’