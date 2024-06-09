From Trump's Possible Re-Election, Biden's Georgia Lead, To Michael Cohen's Family Being Doxxed: This Week In Politics

Loading... Loading...

The past week has been a whirlwind of political news, with former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden at the center of it all. From warnings of potential inflation spikes to surprising poll results in Georgia, the political landscape continues to shift and evolve. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Ex-Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on Trump’s Potential Re-election

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has voiced concerns about the potential inflationary impact of a second Trump term. Summers, a member of the “inflation truthers” camp, warned that Trump’s re-election could lead to a significant increase in inflation, potentially pushing mortgage rates beyond 10%. He also expressed doubts about the effectiveness of Biden’s policies and the Federal Reserve’s strategies in achieving the central bank’s 2% inflation target.

Trump Leads Biden in Georgia Polls

Despite a recent guilty verdict in the New York election interference case, Trump appears to have more support than Biden in the key swing state of Georgia. According to a Quinnipiac University Poll, Trump leads Biden 49-44 in a head-to-head matchup. The poll also revealed that party loyalty remains strong, with 94% of Republicans backing Trump and 93% of Democrats supporting Biden.

Former FBI Director Comments on Trump’s Potential Jail Sentence

Former FBI Director James Comey has shared his thoughts on the potential jail sentence for Trump following his guilty verdict in the hush money criminal trial. Comey suggested that Trump’s actions may warrant a jail term, emphasizing the seriousness of his offenses.

Michael Cohen’s Family Doxxed After Trump’s Conviction

Following Trump’s conviction in the hush money case, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, revealed that his family was doxxed. Cohen expressed his disappointment at the malicious act, calling it a sad reflection of the times.

Trump’s Superior Marketing Gives Him an Edge, Says Political Expert

Political expert and entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David believes that Trump’s superior political campaign marketing could give him a significant advantage over Biden in the upcoming presidential election. Bet-David praised Trump’s team for their ability to craft compelling media narratives.

