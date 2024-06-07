5 Things You Must Know Before Ever Buying Travel Insurance

Loading... Loading...

Whether you are a frequent traveler or someone who only takes one long vacation a year, having travel insurance is always a good idea, especially if you plan to go abroad. Travel insurance can help you cover any unexpected expenses like medical care and lost or delayed baggage.

However, before buying travel insurance there are five key things you should keep in mind to ensure the best coverage for your needs:

Always Understand Properly What You Are Getting

Not all insurance policies are equal. The coverage usually includes trip cancellations, medical emergencies, and lost luggage. However, picking the cheapest insurance may come with certain exclusions and claim limits. For instance, some policies also cover natural disasters, while others don't.

Pre-Existing Medical Conditions Matter

Declaring pre-existing medical conditions is required for every insurance, including travel. Checking things like whether the policy covers any necessary doctor visit or hospital stay related to a previous condition is included in the policy or not, will help you immensely later.

Check The Claim Process To Avoid Any Hassle Later

Before purchasing a policy, check how the claims are processed and the documentation you will require. While some insurers have a straightforward online process, others may need more legwork. To get a better understanding, checking reviews of past customers can be helpful.

Where You Plan To Go Will Affect Your Insurance Needs

Whether you plan to go to one place or more, your destination will play a role in determining the travel insurance policy needed. For example, if you plan to go to a place with a history of political upheaval or terrorism, choosing a policy with evacuation coverage would be wise.

Don't Settle For The First Policy You Find

Doing research, comparing notes of customer reviews, cost and coverage, and shopping around for different plans, helps you tailor the best policy for your need. Create a checklist of what are your requirements, and then compare policies. Websites with aggregated insurance options can be a good starting point.

