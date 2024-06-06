Edward Snowden Echoes Richard Stallman's Warnings On Proprietary Software After User Says 'Adode Can Not Be Trusted'

Loading... Loading...

Edward Snowden, the former NSA computer security consultant, has supported free software movement activist Richard Stallman’s long-standing warnings about proprietary software. His endorsement came after Adobe Inc.’s ABDE update to its terms and conditions sparked a backlash from professional users on Thursday.

What Happened: The new terms specify that Adobe may review user content using both automated and manual methods. Sharing the screenshot of this development, designer Wetterschneider, who collaborates with clients such as DC Comics and Nike, urged professionals to terminate their Adobe subscriptions.

“it is time to cancel Adobe, delete all the apps and programs. Adobe can not be trusted,” Wetterschneider posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Snowden also shared the post by him saying, “Stallman was right.” Stallman has been a strong advocate for free software. He had been consistently warning that proprietary software often compromises user freedom, privacy, and security.

Stallman’s warnings about proprietary software have been a cornerstone of his advocacy for free software. In 1983, he initiated the GNU Project to revitalize the cooperative spirit that was once common among computer users. His objective was to facilitate collaboration by eliminating the restrictions imposed by proprietary software vendors.

Why It Matters: Snowden’s endorsement of these views is not surprising, given his previous stance on privacy issues. In April 2024, Snowden advised against using Reddit Inc. due to privacy concerns. At the time, he targeted Reddit's new login requirements, sharing a screenshot indicating that the platform now requests ID when users try to access it while logged out.

A Reddit spokesperson told Benzinga the social media platform does not request personal identification from users. However, bots and users accessing Reddit through virtual private networks might need to provide additional details during registration.

Moreover, the criticisms of Adobe’s practices echo broader concerns about data privacy and surveillance in the tech industry. Earlier this week, Microsoft Corporation faced privacy complaints over its online education software. Privacy advocacy group NOYB alleged that Microsoft is avoiding its responsibilities as a data controller by transferring them to schools.

