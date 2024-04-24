Edward Snowden Says No To Ever Using Reddit Again: 'At-Risk Populations That Need Privacy'

Loading... Loading...

Edward Snowden, the former computer security consultant for the National Security Agency or NSA, has advised against using Reddit, Inc. RDDT due to privacy concerns.

What Happened: Reddit, a social media platform that has been in the spotlight for various reasons, including its IPO and its role in the WallStreetBets saga, is now facing criticism from Snowden.

On Tuesday, Snowden took to X, formerly Twitter to express his concerns about Reddit’s new login requirements. He shared a screenshot suggesting that the platform now asks for identification when users attempt to access it while logged out.

When a user suggested that the ID request was just a way to prompt users to log in, Snowden disagreed, calling the move “reprehensible.” He also noted that the new requirement seems to affect everyone connecting via Tor or VPNs, which he described as “at-risk populations that need privacy.”

Why It Matters: Reddit’s stock, which saw a significant surge following its IPO, has been a subject of interest for investors. The company’s IPO journey has also been rocky, with analysts expressing doubts about its profitability and the risk of becoming a “meme stock.”

The platform, which went public in March, has also been under scrutiny for its data practices. Last month, a report highlighted Reddit’s practice of selling user data to artificial intelligence firms.

The company signed a $60 million annual deal with Alphabet Inc‘s Google earlier this year, which could result in numerous licensing agreements for its content.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.