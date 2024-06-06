Amid FTC Probe, Meta In Hot Waters With EU With 11 Privacy Complaints Over AI Data Use

Loading... Loading...

The parent company of Facebook, Meta Platforms Inc META, has been hit with 11 complaints from the European Union (EU) regarding its proposed use of personal data to train artificial intelligence (AI) models.

What Happened: The complaints were filed on Thursday, Reuters reported. The proposed changes would allow Meta to use personal data without user consent, potentially breaching EU privacy regulations.

The complaints were submitted by the advocacy group NOYB (None Of Your Business) to prompt national privacy watchdogs to intervene and halt Meta’s intended use of personal data. These changes, set to come into effect on June 26, would enable Meta to employ years of personal posts, private images, and online tracking data for its AI technology.

NOYB, which has previously filed complaints against Meta and other major tech companies for alleged breaches of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), is calling for immediate action to prevent the new policy from being implemented.

Why It Matters: The EU’s stance on technological innovation and data privacy has been evolving. In March, the EU Parliament endorsed the world’s first comprehensive regulatory framework for AI, positioning Europe as a global leader in setting AI standards. This move was seen as a significant step in technology regulation.

Meta’s privacy practices have been under scrutiny in the EU. In May, the company was reportedly being investigated by EU regulators for potential violations of online content rules related to child safety. This investigation was part of the broader enforcement of the EU’s Digital Services Act, which requires tech companies to address illegal and harmful content on their platforms.

Moreover, Meta is currently facing legal challenges in the U.S. as well. The company has been accused of withholding key information from federal regulators during the reviews of its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. The FTC is seeking to dismantle the social media conglomerate through an ongoing lawsuit.

Price Action: Microsoft closed 1.91% higher at $424.01 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock