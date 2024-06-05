Why Siyata Mobile Stock Is Surging Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

Siyata Mobile Inc SYTA shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced a new partnership with telecom solutions provider JD Telecom.

What Happened: Siyata has announced a partnership with JD Telecom to expand distribution of its SD7 handsets, VK7 Vehicle Kits and related components. JD Telecom is a telecom solutions provider of commercial-grade vehicle solutions, as well as a strategic distribution partner for T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.

“JD Telecom is a trusted name in cellular vehicle solutions. We are pleased to partner with them and grow demand for our PoC devices. Together, we will work to attract new customers and increase unit sales,” said Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata.

SYTA Price Action: Siyata shares were up 42.5% at $1.99 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

