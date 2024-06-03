Unskippable Ads On Instagram? Platform Tests 'Ad Breaks' Feature

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platform Inc.’s META Instagram is experimenting with a new feature called “ad breaks” that compels users to pause and view an advertisement for a designated period before continuing to scroll.

Matthew Tye, an Instagram spokesperson, confirmed the trial in dialogue with The Verge: “Instagram will provide updates should this test result in any formal product changes.”

According to The Verge, one user on Reddit encountered the feature while browsing stories and posts. Upon reaching a certain point in scrolling, Instagram halted further progress until the user engaged with an ad. A screenshot revealed an “ad break” icon accompanied by a countdown timer indicating when scrolling could resume.

Upon tapping the icon for additional information, Instagram displayed a message describing ad breaks as a novel method for encountering ads on the platform.

"Ad breaks are a new way of seeing ads on Instagram. Sometimes you may need to view an ad before you can keep browsing," the message said.

Although Instagram already integrates sponsored posts and ads within feeds and Reels, the introduction of unskippable content between posts represents a heightened level of disruption. Tye mentioned, “We're always testing formats that can drive value for advertisers.”

This move aligns with trends observed on platforms like Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGLGOOG YouTube, which incorporates unskippable ads before and during videos, including its TV app. The platform expanded the use of unskippable 30-second commercials last year.

Similarly, YouTube and TikTok insert ads between short-form videos, although users retain the ability to swipe past them.

Photo: Shutterstock.