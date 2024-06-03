Tesla's Mobile App Tops Charts For Customer Satisfaction, But User Load Woes Emerge

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc‘s TSLA mobile app is ranked at the top in overall customer satisfaction as compared to the apps from other luxury auto brands like Mercedes or BMW, as per a recent report from consulting firm J.D. Power.

What Happened: Different automakers have mobile apps for their EV owners with features relating to charging and vehicle status. While Tesla has the Tesla App, Mercedes has Mercedes Me Connect, BMW has My BMW, Hyundai has MyHyundai with Bluelink, and Ford has FordPass.

The use of mobile apps from automakers is on the rise, with 90% of EV owners admitting to using these apps as compared to 88% in 2023 and 81% in 2022, JD Power noted in its report.

About 67% of EV owners use their respective brand’s app at least half the time they drive. While the percentage of non-Tesla EV owners who experienced app connection problems has come down from 44% to 40% this year, 35% of Tesla owners experienced a connection problem this year versus just 20% in 2022, suggesting that increasing app usage is straining Tesla’s app network capacity, the report said.

However, 62% of Tesla owners say the availability of the smartphone app had at least a moderate impact on their decision to buy the car. This has increased significantly from the 59% in 2023 who said the app played into their decision-making, the report noted. Furthermore, 21% of Tesla owners peg the impact as being major.

Other Competing Apps: Tesla’s app ranks at the top in overall customer satisfaction in the premium brand segment and overall among EV mobile apps. It is seconded by Mercedes’ Mercedes Me Connect. Swedish EV maker Polestar’s app, however, is ranked the lowest among premium brand apps.

Among mass-market brands, the top scorer is Hyundai’s MyHyundai With Bluelink, seconded by Kia’s Kia Access. Apps from Volkswagen, VinFast, and Subaru rank at the bottom among mass-market brand apps.

