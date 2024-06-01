Elon Musk Reveals Tesla's FSD Will Have Three Modes For Drivers To Choose From: 'Chill, Standard And Hurry'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Friday said that its full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance software will have three modes in the future, namely ‘chill,’ ‘standard,’ and ‘hurry.’

What Happened: Musk divulged the three modes in response to a customer who took to social media platform X to note that FSD is currently “too aggressive” for him even in chill mode. The customer further requested a more cautious and slow mode called ‘turtle mode.’

“The perception of FSD’s safety will is challenged by rapid acceleration & jerky moves. everyone should start on Turtle mode,” the user wrote.

“FSD will have chill, standard and hurry modes,” Musk responded.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s FSD is expected to enable vehicle autonomy in due time. It currently requires active driver supervision and allows for auto lane changes and traffic navigations.

Musk expects vehicle autonomy to be the next driver of value for the company amid slowing demand and intense competition in its core EV business. FSD technology is also crucial to the robotaxi product the company plans to unveil on Aug. 8.

The CEO said during the company’s first-quarter earnings call in April that Tesla intends to deploy its FSD in all markets where it can get regulatory approval, including China. As per Musk, doubling down on autonomy is a "blindingly obvious move" for the company with everything else like "variations on a horse carriage."

