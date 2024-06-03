Rupert Murdoch Ties The Knot For The Fifth Time With Molecular Biologist Elena Zhukova

Loading... Loading...

Media magnate Rupert Murdoch has married Elena Zhukova, a former molecular biologist, in a private ceremony at his California vineyard.

The nuptials took place on Saturday at Murdoch's Moraga Vineyards, with family and close friends in attendance. The event was confirmed by News Corp., the media company Murdoch founded.

See Also: After Sending Balloons Filled With Manure, Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Fires 18 Missiles In Warning To South Korea

The wedding, which was captured in photographs by Mail Online, saw notable guests such as Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots. The ceremony marks the fifth marriage for 93-year-old Murdoch and the sixth engagement of his well-documented romantic history, reported Business Insider.

Murdoch and 67-year-old Zhukova announced their engagement this past March, following the start of their relationship in the summer of the previous year. This marriage comes after Murdoch’s brief engagement to Ann Lesley Smith in March 2023, which ended by April.

Renowned for establishing conservative media outlets such as News Corp. and Fox News, Murdoch retired from his executive roles at both companies in September 2023. His son, Lachlan Murdoch, has since taken over the leadership positions.

Read Next: Biden Vs. Trump: Voter Sentiment Evenly Poised But New Poll Reveals 3 Findings That Do Not Bode Well For One Candidate

Image From Wikimedia Commons By Hudson Institute

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal