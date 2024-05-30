Elon Musk Reacts As Sixth US Reaper Drone Captured By Houthis: 'That Design Is Getting Stale'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk shared his thoughts on the recent capture of a U.S. Reaper drone by Houthi forces. He raised concerns about the effectiveness of the drone’s design.

What Happened: On Thursday, Musk responded to a post from an X page called @zerohedge which reported the sixth U.S. Reaper drone falling into Houthi hands.

Musk commented, “That design is getting stale,” suggesting that the drone’s design may need an update.

Why It Matters: The capture of multiple U.S. Reaper drones by Houthi forces has significant implications for military operations and technology. Houthi rebels have been increasingly successful in targeting U.S. drones, raising questions about the drones’ vulnerabilities.

Additionally, disruptions in the Red Sea region, including drone incidents, have impacted shipping capacity. According to Maersk, these disruptions could reduce shipping capacity by 15-20% in the second quarter of 2024.

