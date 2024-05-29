Meta's AI Chief Yann LeCun Reflects On The Time When He And Elon Musk Used To Be Friends: 'Fun Memories'

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms, Inc.’s AI chief Yann LeCun looked back on his previous camaraderie with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, as many people on social media urged the tech behemoths to end this feud.

What Happened: On Wednesday, LeCun shared a post from another user on X, formerly Twitter, which included a screenshot of a conversation he had with Musk in 2020.

LeCun, a renowned computer scientist and one of the three “AI godfathers,” then said, “Fun memories.”

Why It Matters: LeCun has had a series of public disagreements with Musk over the years. For instance, in 2017, he urged the Tesla CEO to distance himself from then-President Donald Trump. He has also rejected Musk’s vision for the future of AI previously.

The latest online disagreement between the two came after Musk invited people to apply for a job at xAI, his AI startup which aims to compete with Meta, OpenAI, Google, and other leaders in the field. Musk also mocked LeCun after he defined what cannot be called science, leading the tech mogul to call it “one of the dumbest things anyone has ever said.”

Meanwhile, social media users are having a field day with all the drama that’s happening between the two tech titans these days. While some users have also urged Musk and LeCun to end this feud and reconcile, others like Google software engineer François Chollet have mockingly asked for a “cage fight.”

