Elon Musk, Meta AI Chief Yann LeCun Have A Public Spat — Again: 'Like His Cars, His Rockets…Dislike His Vengeful Politics'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk‘s efforts to attract AI professionals to his company, xAI, have been met with derision by Meta Platforms Inc.’s AI chief Yann LeCun, leading to a renewed clash between the two tech heavyweights.

What Happened: On Monday, Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, and called on tech professionals to join xAI, underscoring the firm’s mission to comprehend the cosmos and the importance of a relentless quest for truth.

Everything was going smoothly, until LeCun, who has a history of public disagreements with Musk, responded with a sarcastic post.

See Also: Steve Jobs Turned Around Apple’s Fortunes 27 Years Ago, Not By Making Mac Better Than Windows, But By Using This Technique Nike Is Known For

When questioned about his issues with Musk, LeCun expressed his admiration for Musk’s cars, rockets, solar panels, and satellite network, but voiced strong disapproval of his politics, conspiracy theories, and hype.

The back-and-forth continued with Musk challenging LeCun’s scientific contributions over the past five years, to which LeCun retorted by listing over 80 technical papers published since January 2022. The tech mogul fired back, dismissing LeCun’s efforts as “soft.”

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Musk and LeCun have publicly disagreed. The two have been at loggerheads since at least 2017, frequently disagreeing over their perspectives on AI, reported Business Insider. LeCun has previously contested Musk’s assertion that AI “will probably be smarter than any single human next year.”

On Monday only, Musk laughed off LeCun’s belief that it was ‘too early to worry’ about regulating AI, saying, “Prepare to be regulated!”

Loading... Loading...

On the same day, Musk-led xAI secured an impressive $6 billion in Series B funding, bringing its reported valuation to $24 billion and instantly making the AI startup one of the most valuable in the world. xAI’s only product to date is a chatbot named Grok, which was trained using data from X, including posts by Musk himself.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk, Who Acquired Twitter For $44B, Says Social Media Is Bad For Kids: ‘They’re Being Programmed By A Dopamine-Maximizing AI’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.