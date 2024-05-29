China Unveils Rifle-Toting Robot Dogs For Military Drills, Prompting Comparisons To 'Black Mirror'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent display of military prowess, China has showcased robot dogs armed with rifles during joint military exercises with Cambodia, sparking concerns about the future of warfare.

What Happened: The Chinese military recently exhibited a robot dog equipped with an automatic rifle during joint military exercises with Cambodia. The robot dog, a new addition to the modern battlefield, was demonstrated in a two-minute video from the China-Cambodia “Golden Dragon 2024” exercise.

It resembles something from the dystopian series “Black Mirror,” but it is actually the latest advancement in robotics for the modern battlefield.

State broadcaster CCTV captured the robot dog performing various movements under the control of a remote operator. The robot dog was also seen leading an infantry unit into a simulated building while firing its rifle. The video also showcased an automatic rifle mounted under a six-rotor aerial drone, highlighting China’s “variety of intelligent unmanned equipment.”

China has previously displayed similar military applications of robot dogs and small aerial drones. The U.S. Air Force, in 2020, demonstrated the use of robotic dogs as part of its Advanced Battle Management System, which utilizes artificial intelligence and rapid data analytics to detect and counter threats to U.S. military assets.

The use of drones has become increasingly common on the battlefield since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with relatively inexpensive remotely controlled vehicles able to neutralize sophisticated military machines. China, a leading drone exporter, imposed export controls on drone technology last year to “safeguard national security and interests,” according to CNN.

Why It Matters: The unveiling of rifle-toting robot dogs by China’s military comes amid heightened military activities and advancements. In April, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the Chinese army to “focus on the battlefield” during a visit to a military medical university. This call for preparedness underscores China’s commitment to enhancing its military capabilities.

Furthermore, last week, China conducted simulated missile attacks on Taiwan during military drills, escalating regional tensions. This exercise highlighted China’s growing missile arsenal, which has been a point of concern for U.S. officials.

Adding to the tension, a senior U.S. lawmaker confirmed that weapons ordered by Taiwan were on their way, as China escalated its military activities.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote