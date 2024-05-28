JPMorgan's Release Top 10 Must-Read Summer Picks For Its High-Net-Worth Clientele

Loading... Loading...

JP Morgan Private Bank has released its 25th annual summer reading list, a curated selection of books for its high-net-worth clients. The list, often seen as a book club for billionaires, includes titles on a range of topics from artificial intelligence to whiskey.

“Our clients run the gamut from business owners and entrepreneurs to philanthropists and art collectors,” said Darin Oduyoye, chief communications officer of JP Morgan Asset and Wealth Management. “There are books to match up to each of those groups.”

Discover the top 10 books set to grace the reading spaces of the affluent and influential this summer.

1. Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection by Charles Duhigg

Charles Duhigg delves into the art of effective communication, offering insights into making stronger connections by understanding the practical, emotional, and social layers of conversations.

A representative image of “Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection” by Charles Duhigg, courtesy of DALL-E 3.

2. The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness by Jonathan Haidt

Jonathan Haidt addresses the global epidemic of teen mental illness, exploring the negative impacts of technology on children's development and proposing steps to counteract this trend.

Library. Photo by priscilla-du-preez for Unsplash

3. Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys published by Phaidon

This book celebrates the art collection of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, featuring 100 works by Black American, African, and African diasporic artists.

A representative image of “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” published by Phaidon, courtesy of DALL-E 3.

4. Brave New Words: How AI Will Revolutionize Education (and Why That's a Good Thing) by Salman Khan

Salman Khan explores how AI is transforming education, enhancing human interaction, and creating a more accessible education system.

A representative image of “Brave New Words: How AI Will Revolutionize Education (and Why That's a Good Thing)” by Salman Khan, courtesy of DALL-E 3.

5. Love & Whiskey: The Remarkable True Story of Jack Daniel, His Master Distiller Nearest Green, and the Improbable Rise of Uncle Nearest by Fawn Weaver

Fawn Weaver uncovers the untold story of Nearest Green, a pivotal figure in the development of Jack Daniel's whiskey, and the creation of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.

Love & Whiskey. Credit: Amazon

6. The Formula: How Rogues, Geniuses, and Speed Freaks Reengineered F1 into the World's Fastest-Growing Sport by Joshua Robinson and Jonathan Clegg

Joshua Robinson and Jonathan Clegg provide an inside look at the transformation of Formula 1 into a global phenomenon, detailing the sport's history and key figures.

The Formula. Image Credit: Amazon

7. Secret Stays: Pioneering Hosts of the New Chic by Melinda Stevens, Issy von Simson, and Tabitha Joyce

This book highlights 22 unique and captivating travel destinations, offering a fresh perspective on modern hospitality and travel.

A stack of old books. Image Via Shutterstock

8. Finding Fortunato: How a Peruvian Adventure Inspired the Sweet Success of a Family Chocolate Business by Adam Pearson

Adam Pearson narrates the inspirational story of a family who discovered the legendary Nacional white cacao bean and founded Fortunato Chocolate.

Books. Image Via Shutterstock

9. Uptime: A Practical Guide to Personal Productivity and Wellbeing by Laura Mae Martin

Laura Mae Martin, Google's executive productivity advisor, provides practical steps to boost productivity, prevent burnout, and achieve a better work-life balance.

A representative image of “Uptime: A Practical Guide to Personal Productivity and Wellbeing” by Laura Mae Martin, courtesy of DALL-E 3.

10. The Secret Society of Aunts & Uncles by Jake Gyllenhaal and Greta Caruso

Jake Gyllenhaal and Greta Caruso celebrate the unique role of aunts and uncles in children's lives through this whimsical and heartwarming picture book.

A representative image of “The Secret Society of Aunts & Uncles” by Jake Gyllenhaal and Greta Caruso, courtesy of Amazon

Anniversary Spotlight: The Worth of Water: Our Story of Chasing Solutions to the World's Greatest Challenge by Gary White and Matt Damon

Gary White and Matt Damon share their journey to address the global water crisis, highlighting the importance of collective action and innovative solutions.

A representative image of “The Worth of Water: Our Story of Chasing Solutions to the World's Greatest Challenge” by Gary White and Matt Damon, courtesy of DALL-E 3.

