Android Users Can Get Apple AirTag-Like Trackers That Work With Find My Device, But Pebblebee Says They'll Have To Wait 2-4 Weeks

Users with compatible Android phones and tablets can now get their hands on AirTag-like trackers within a relatively short time frame, thanks to the wider rollout of the Find My Device network.

What Happened: Pebblebee, one of the two brands launching trackers for Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL owned Android’s Find My Device network, has announced that new orders will ship within 2-4 weeks. This includes the company’s s Tag, Clip, and Card trackers.

This is a significant improvement in the delivery time frame, as the company had previously only mentioned that trackers would begin to ship on May 27, reported 9To5Google

Chipolo, the other brand launching trackers for Android’s Find My Device network, will be shipping orders placed before July 2023 this coming week. The second batch of Chipolo trackers is scheduled to ship starting on June 10 over four weeks, potentially taking until nearly July to arrive.

Eufy is also set to launch its trackers in June, but there is no ETA on shipping or even pre-orders.

Why It Matters: The wider rollout of the Find My Device network for Android comes after Apple Inc. and Google announced a collaboration to prevent unwanted Bluetooth tracking earlier this month. Bluetooth trackers are designed to help users easily locate personal items. However, previously, AirTags were discovered among the belongings of third parties, seemingly used by malicious actors for stalking purposes.

Google’s Find My feature enables the location of offline devices. Users with compatible Android phones or tablets, such as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, can locate their devices even when they’re offline, turned off, or have a dead battery. They can ring their devices or view their location on a map within the Find My Device app.

Find My Device is compatible with devices running Android 9 or later, and Google intends to expand support to headphones from JBL, Sony, and other brands through future software updates, thereby broadening the range of Find My Device-compatible products.

Photo via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.