Peter Schiff Says Trump Getting Jeered At Libertarian Convention Made Into A 'Huge Deal' — If Biden Had Participated, 'More People Would Have Booed'

Loading... Loading...

Peter Schiff criticized the media’s portrayal of President Donald Trump’s reception at the Libertarian Party Convention, emphasizing the likely harsher response for President Joe Biden.

What Happened: Schiff took to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday to express his views on the media’s coverage of Trump’s speech at the Libertarian Party Convention. He pointed out the media’s focus on the booing Trump received during his address.

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion To Vacate Speaker Mike Johnson’s Position Has Fallen Flat

He said, “They’re using this lack of support to make Trump look bad. But if [Biden] had spoken at that convention far more people would have booed.”

Why It Matters: Schiff’s comments come in the wake of reports that Trump’s speech at the convention was met with boos and jeers. Trump had vowed to commute the sentence of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht at the convention.

Trump’s reception at the convention was notably worse than that of Robert Kennedy Jr., who also failed to secure the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination.

Read Next: Here’s What To Expect If Donald Trump Is Convicted As Jury Deliberations Begin Next Week

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal