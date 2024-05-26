Apple's Price Cuts In China, Upgraded AirTag With Better Chip, DOJ's Antitrust Case And More: This Week In Appleverse

Loading... Loading...

As the week drew to a close, the tech world was abuzz with stories revolving around Apple Inc. AAPL. From price cuts in China to a legal tussle with the Department of Justice, and an endorsement from Elon Musk, Apple made headlines on multiple fronts. Here’s a quick round-up of the major stories.

Apple’s Price Cuts in China

In a bid to compete with local brands, Apple has slashed iPhone prices for the second time this year in China. The move comes as CEO Tim Cook grapples with the growing popularity of homegrown tech in the Asian nation. Read the full article here.

Apple vs. DOJ: A Legal Standoff

Apple has challenged the Department of Justice’s antitrust case, urging the court to “reject the invitation to forge a new theory of antitrust liability”. The tech giant’s strong stance marks a significant moment in its ongoing legal battles. Read the full article here.

See Also: Traders Weigh In On Qualcomm Vs. AMD Vs. Intel As Microsoft Embraces ARM

Advanced Apple AirTag on the Horizon

Loading... Loading...

Apple is set to launch an upgraded AirTag with an advanced chip and superior location tracking in 2025, according to tech analyst Mark Gurman. This move is expected to further strengthen Apple’s foothold in the tech accessories market. Read the full article here.

Apple’s ‘Renaissance of Growth’

Ahead of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next week, a tech bull has predicted a ‘renaissance of growth’ for Apple. This key moment for Cupertino is eagerly anticipated by investors and tech enthusiasts alike. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk’s Apple Endorsement

In an unexpected turn of events, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk endorsed an Apple product, calling it “great.” However, it’s not the iPhone or Vision Pro that caught Musk’s attention. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Joe Rogan Says Elon Musk Is His Favorite Billionaire: ‘I Will Buy Teslas As Long As They Sell Them Just To Support That Dude’

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain