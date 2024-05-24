Jeep's All-Electric Wagoneer S Beats Tesla Model Y Performance In Acceleration Test, Lags Behind Model X

Loading... Loading...

Stellantis NV‘s STLA Jeep on Wednesday released a video of its upcoming all-electric Wagoneer S SUV and raced it against Tesla Inc‘s TSLA Model Y Performance to prove its faster acceleration.

What Happened: “When you take on America’s best-selling EV brand, we knew that after years of preparation and refinement, there would come a time to compete,” the company said in the video before racing a white Model Y Performance against a blue pre-production model of the Jeep Wagoneer S.

The new Jeep model, the company said, goes from rest to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, faster than the Model Y it raced against which can achieve the same acceleration in 3.5 seconds. The vehicle also has an estimated range of 300 plus miles, higher than its Tesla counterpart which has an EPA-estimated range of just 279 miles.

The company also raced the vehicle against a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk which can get to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. “You never surpass anyone until you surpass yourself,” Jeep said by means of explanation for the second race.

Why It Matters: The Jeep Wagoneer S electric premium SUV is expected to be available in the U.S. in late 2024 with a starting price of about $80,000. The Model Y Performance, however, is way cheaper, starting at just $51,490.

The final price of the Wagoneer S, however, has not been declared.

Tesla, meanwhile, has a premium SUV that can get to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds in its Model X Plaid SUV. The Model X Plaid can get from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, provides a range of 326 miles, and starts at $92,990.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Elon Musk Says SpaceX Needs No Additional Capital On Heels Of Reports Of Upcoming Tender Offer: ‘Will Actually Be Buying Back Shares’

Photo by The Bold Bureau on Shutterstock