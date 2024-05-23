ChatGPT-Parent OpenAI Reverses Course On Non-Disparagement Terms For Majority Of Former Staff: 'We're Incredibly Sorry...'

Loading... Loading...

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has decided to release the majority of its former employees from non-disparagement agreements linked to their exit contracts and equity.

What Happened: On Thursday, in a message sent to employees, OpenAI stated that it would not seek to cancel the vested equity of employees who spoke out about the company, regardless of whether they had signed the agreement or not, reported Bloomberg.

“Regardless of whether you executed the agreement, we write to notify you that OpenAI has not canceled, and will not cancel, any vested units,” the message read. This change also applies to current staff.

The move comes after concerns were raised by employees following a report by Vox, which revealed that some OpenAI employees were required to sign non-disparagement agreements linked to their shares in the company.

This put employees at risk of losing their equity if they spoke out against the startup and the company decided to enforce the non-disclosure and non-disparagement portion of the exit contract.

“We're incredibly sorry that we're only changing this language now; it doesn't reflect our values or the company we want to be,” an OpenAI spokesperson stated.

Why It Matters: This policy change comes in the wake of a series of events that have put OpenAI under the spotlight. Earlier this month, the startup made headlines for launching GPT-4o, which integrates three different modalities—text, vision, and audio—for the first time, marking a significant advancement for the Microsoft Corporation-backed MSFT AI startup.

The Sam Altman-led company has also faced criticism for its AI voice dispute with Scarlett Johansson after the actress said she was forced to hire legal aid. “When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine,” Johansson said in the statement.

