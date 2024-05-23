AMC Entertainment Stock Is Volatile Thursday: What's Going On?

Loading... Loading...

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares continue to see increased attention following last week’s meme stock resurgence. The movie theater company on Thursday announced the return of its Summer Movie Camp program.

What To Know: AMC is bringing its Movie Camp program back this summer. Guests will be able to enjoy eight family-friendly illumination titles for just $3 plus tax.

The AMC Summer Movie Camp program will be available at more than 250 AMC U.S. locations and run through mid-August. A new title will be featured each week and offered on Mondays and Wednesdays with the first title set for viewing on June 24.

The full list of movies includes “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Dr. Suess’ The Lorax,” “Sing,” “Sing 2,” “The Secret Life Of Pets,” “Migration,” “Despicable Me 2” and “Despicable Me 3.”

What Else: The news comes a day after AMC’s APE stock conversion was upheld by Delaware's highest court. Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. signed a court order on Wednesday affirming a prior ruling to allow AMC to move forward with its stock conversion to AMC Preferred Equity units.

AMC shares up more than 50% over the last month alongside several other meme stocks and high short interest names. The volatility was sparked by the social media return of Keith Gill, a GameStop Corp GME trader best known as "Roaring Kitty." Gill is often credited with sparking the meme stock mania that took place in 2021.

AMC will hold its annual shareholder meeting on June 5. The company is not due to report earnings again until sometime in early August.

AMC Price Action: AMC shares were down 1.58% at $4.98 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Dave Dugdale from Flickr.